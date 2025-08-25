Listen Live
Hoosiers Need To Fight Fire With Fire

Don't let California suppress Indiana's representation in Congress

Published on August 25, 2025

San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom Announces Economic Stimulus Legislation
Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

Hoosiers Need To Fight Fire With Fire. Don’t let California suppress Indiana’s representation in Congress

Tony Katz:  

So, you’ve got the redistricting drama, you’ve got the DC crime drama, you’ve got this breaking news regarding Letitia James. And then of course Gavin Newsom is out of his mind. Let me bring in Ed Morrissey of hotair.com. You know him, you love him… Redistricting is the story. Texas Democrats, you live in Texas, you’re there, you are the thing, you are the heartbeat of Texas. They tell me this all the time when I’m in Texas. I haven’t been in a while. I got to get there. The Democrats come back after running away to Illinois and the vote takes place because there’s a quorum and redistricting is now officially happening. These are very unserious people, and I do think this is going to play badly for them in certain areas with the midterms. But now we see how the response is going. California is going to do this. Democrats are absolutely convinced that they have to redistrict everywhere. I favor the special session in my Indiana about redistricting, and I think Republicans have to fight fire with fire. But let’s start with my general thesis. When we first talked about this, my response was, if Texas wants to do this, you argued on this show, it’s a political process. Let that take place and let the voter decide if they like it or they don’t like it. When Gavin Newsom got involved, it became a retribution process, and so I changed my view. If that they’re going to engage in retribution for something Texas does and not allow Texans to decide whether or not they approve of it, well then every Republican state needs to go about making these changes, because if you let Democrats just do this, they’ll gerrymander to their heart’s content take the House, and you’re going to have serious problems. This has certainly been Trump’s take. this is absolutely my take. Now seeing California in response to Texas, is this where Republicans are or is there still this idea of oh, just leave it be. This doesn’t concern us, This isn’t right. We’re too good for this, We’re above this kind of talk?

Listen to the “Hoosiers Need To Fight Fire With Fire” discussion in full here: 

Listen to the show in full here:  

Watch the show here: 

Archived episodes here

ABOUT THE SHOW 

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis 

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. 

