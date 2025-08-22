Listen Live
44th Annual FIESTA Indianapolis Canceled

Does La Plaza oppose the deportation of illegal immigrants? This seems like posturing, and we shouldn't be engaged in posturing.

Published on August 22, 2025

La Plaza
Tony Katz:  

La Plaza, an organization that I am not familiar with, it’s not going to host its 44th Fiesta Indianapolis celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month that was planned for September 20th.

Now, I will give you as many guesses as you want as to why they have decided not to do this. Fiesta Indianapolis draws 10,000 attendees. 10,000 attendees, that’s a pretty good party. La Plaza “strengthening youth, families and community.” That’s what they say. That’s what they say that they do. I’m not familiar with the organization. What I am familiar with is that they have a deep concern for the safety and wellbeing of the Hispanic community. Translation, they have decided not to hold this event because the United States is cracking down on illegal immigration and deporting people who are here illegally. And my question for La Plaza is are you saying that this is wrong? You’re saying that you’re not going to have an event because of what’s happening across the country regarding illegal immigration, the deportation of illegal immigrants? Why would you think this affects you, La Plaza?

