WWE To Offer Live Events On ESPN’s Streaming Service Earlier Than Expected

In a groundbreaking partnership, ESPN and WWE have announced a landmark agreement that will make ESPN the exclusive U.S. home for all WWE Premium Live Events, including the iconic WrestleMania, starting in 2026.
This deal marks a significant shift as WWE transitions from its current streaming home on Peacock to ESPN’s new direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming platform.
The partnership will bring marquee events like WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Royal Rumble, and Survivor Series to ESPN’s platforms, with select events also simulcast on ESPN’s linear channels.
WWE will continue to produce these events, ensuring the high-quality storytelling and athleticism fans have come to expect.
ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro expressed excitement about the collaboration, highlighting WWE’s passionate fanbase and the opportunity to enhance ESPN’s content portfolio.
WWE President Nick Khan echoed the sentiment, calling the partnership a pivotal moment for WWE fans and a testament to the brand’s cultural significance.
The deal also includes pre- and post-event shows for all WWE Premium Live Events, further enriching the fan experience.
With ESPN’s DTC service launching soon, this partnership underscores the network’s commitment to innovation and delivering premium content to its audience.
