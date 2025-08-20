Cooler Temperatures in Indiana, With Little to No Rain Expected
NWS: Cooler Temperatures in Indiana, With Little to No Rain Expected
STATEWIDE–Cooler temperatures have arrived in Indiana and the National Weather Service says there’s little to no chance for rain across the state for the next 10 days.
“This is probably one of the coolest stretches we’ve had in months,” said Cody Moore, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
Moore says “the taste of fall is coming” with highs being in the upper 70s to low 80s across Indiana.
“We’re going to see some of the coolest overnight lows we haven’t had in a while,” said Moore. “We’ll probably get into the 40s at some point over the next 10 days.”
Moore expects high temperatures to be warmer in southern Indiana and cooler in the northern parts of the state, but it shouldn’t vary too much.
- 1 Dead, Multiple Injured from 3 Overnight Shootings Around Indy
- Fatal Crash in Wayne County Claims One Life, Injures Two
- $19 Million Given to Indiana School Resource Officers; Only $13,000 for Bullying Prevention Programs
- NWS: Rain Supposed to Arrive In Indiana Wednesday
- Taxpayers First: Library Spending Scaled Down
-
University of Indianapolis Student Found Dead in Apartment
-
Don't Let Gavin Newsom Steamroll Indiana And The Rest Of The Nation
-
Indy Teacher, Composer Arrested on Child Exploitation Charges
-
Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide
-
Musician Charged in Child Pornography Case
-
Cracker Barrel Gets A Make Over & People Are NOT OKAY
-
15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World
-
UIndy Professor Dies Days After Carmel Police Chase Crash