LIV Golf Will Be Coming Back To Central Indiana In 2026

Published on August 18, 2025

LIV Golf Indianapolis - Day Three
Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

LIV Golf is set to return to central Indiana in 2026, bringing its high-energy tournament back to The Club at Chatham Hills in Westfield.

Scheduled for August 21-23, this marks the second consecutive year the prestigious event will be hosted at the Pete Dye-designed course.

The 2025 tournament saw unprecedented success, with over 16,400 tickets scanned on a single day, making it the most attended LIV Golf event in U.S. history.

RELATED | Top Public Golf Courses To Play In Central Indiana

Building on this momentum, organizers are already planning to elevate the experience for 2026, promising even more excitement for fans and players alike.

Ross Hallett, LIV Golf’s Executive Vice President and Head of Events, praised the Indiana region and Chatham Hills for their outstanding hospitality, noting the community’s energy and enthusiasm as key factors in the event’s success.

“We’re looking forward to raising the bar in 2026,” Hallett said.

The tournament will feature a star-studded lineup, including major champions like Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, and Dustin Johnson.

Fans can also expect a mix of world-class golf and entertainment,  Riley Green and Jason Derulo performed at the event this year. In past years, Zac Brown Band, Macklemore, Dan + Shay, and more have performed at LIV Golf events.

Early bird tickets, including three-day grounds passes and premium Club 54 Hospitality packages, are already on sale.

For more information, visit LIVGolf.com.

