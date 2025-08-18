Listen Live
Sports

Jon Rahm Takes Part In Indiana Tradition After Becoming LIV Go...

Jon Rahm Takes Part In Indiana Tradition After Becoming LIV Golf Individual Champion In Westfield

Published on August 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

GOLF: AUG 17 LIV Golf Indianapolis
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Jon Rahm Takes Part In Indiana Tradition After Becoming LIV Golf Individual Champion In Westfield

Jon Rahm added a unique twist to his victory celebration after becoming the LIV Golf Individual Champion at the LIV Golf event in Westfield, Indiana, by dousing himself in milk—a nod to Indianapolis’ iconic Indy 500 tradition.

The event, held at The Club at Chatham Hills, saw Rahm clinch the season-long individual championship for the second consecutive year, despite falling short in a playoff to Sebastián Muñoz.

RELATED | Photos Of Indy 500 Winners Drinking Milk And Why They Do It

RELATED | Top Public Golf Courses To Play In Central Indiana

Related Stories

Rahm’s milk celebration was a playful homage to the city’s rich sporting heritage, blending the Indy 500’s milk-drinking ritual with the NASCAR Brickyard 400’s “kissing the bricks” tradition at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

While Rahm embraced the milk moment, he admitted mixed emotions about his season, as he secured the championship without a single tournament win in 2025.

The Westfield event was a resounding success, drawing sellout crowds and solidifying its place as a key stop in LIV Golf’s U.S. schedule.

With Rahm’s memorable celebration and the tournament’s record-breaking attendance, the Indiana stop has set a high bar for future events.

SEE ALSO

Jon Rahm Takes Part In Indiana Tradition After Becoming LIV Golf Individual Champion In Westfield  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Blurred police lights.
Local

Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide

Reed Trattner's Vehicle
Local News

Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic

Jim Irsay Colts Owner
News

Report Reveals Jim Irsay’s Secret Overdoses Before Death

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Crime Scene
Local

Arrest Made in Recent Monon Trail Assaults

Food & Drink

Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Local

Report: Late Colts Owner Hid Struggle with Relapse in Final Years

A photo of Todd Young speaking at an event in Indiana
Local

Indiana Senator Todd Young: “The Chinese Are Trying to Steal the Waterway”

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close