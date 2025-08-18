Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Jon Rahm Takes Part In Indiana Tradition After Becoming LIV Golf Individual Champion In Westfield

Jon Rahm added a unique twist to his victory celebration after becoming the LIV Golf Individual Champion at the LIV Golf event in Westfield, Indiana, by dousing himself in milk—a nod to Indianapolis’ iconic Indy 500 tradition.

The event, held at The Club at Chatham Hills, saw Rahm clinch the season-long individual championship for the second consecutive year, despite falling short in a playoff to Sebastián Muñoz.

Rahm’s milk celebration was a playful homage to the city’s rich sporting heritage, blending the Indy 500’s milk-drinking ritual with the NASCAR Brickyard 400’s “kissing the bricks” tradition at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

While Rahm embraced the milk moment, he admitted mixed emotions about his season, as he secured the championship without a single tournament win in 2025.

The Westfield event was a resounding success, drawing sellout crowds and solidifying its place as a key stop in LIV Golf’s U.S. schedule.

With Rahm’s memorable celebration and the tournament’s record-breaking attendance, the Indiana stop has set a high bar for future events.

