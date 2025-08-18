James Comey Is A Swiftie
Allow me to share with you the words of the absolute manchild, James Comey, because well, it is what it is, what it is. He is indeed a manchild. No, James Comey is the beta male definition, and if you want proof, he is standing behind this or in front of this blank background like he’s making a hostage video. That all happens way too often:
I don’t know what made him think he should make this video. And you say to me, Okay, that’s standard boilerplate and a leftist nonsense from James Comey.
You would expect it, what you didn’t expect was the Taylor Swift love.
When James Comey, a grown man, says, Taylor Swift and I go way back? Am I the only person who has like Gregg Doyel thoughts when he’s talking to Caitlin Clark. You go way back and you’re helping people go to concerts?
