Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

James Comey Is A Swiftie

If Comey and Democrats think they're going to attract young men as voters with that, they are wrong.

Published on August 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

James Comey In Conversation With Nicolle Wallace
Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

Tony Katz:  

Allow me to share with you the words of the absolute manchild, James Comey, because well, it is what it is, what it is. He is indeed a manchild. No, James Comey is the beta male definition, and if you want proof, he is standing behind this or in front of this blank background like he’s making a hostage video. That all happens way too often:

I don’t know what made him think he should make this video. And you say to me, Okay, that’s standard boilerplate and a leftist nonsense from James Comey.
You would expect it, what you didn’t expect was the Taylor Swift love.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - New Orleans, LA
Source: Erika Goldring/TAS24 / Getty


When James Comey, a grown man, says, Taylor Swift and I go way back? Am I the only person who has like Gregg Doyel thoughts when he’s talking to Caitlin Clark. You go way back and you’re helping people go to concerts?


Listen to the discussion in full here:    

Listen to the Show in Full here:     

Watch the show in Full here:   

Don’t miss a minute of Tony Katz and the Morning News. Bookmark & Subscribe!  

Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM   

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST    

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts    

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify    

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio    

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Informed Topic - National News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Blurred police lights.
Local

Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide

Reed Trattner's Vehicle
Local News

Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic

Jim Irsay Colts Owner
News

Report Reveals Jim Irsay’s Secret Overdoses Before Death

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Crime Scene
Local

Arrest Made in Recent Monon Trail Assaults

Food & Drink

Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Local

Report: Late Colts Owner Hid Struggle with Relapse in Final Years

A photo of Todd Young speaking at an event in Indiana
Local

Indiana Senator Todd Young: “The Chinese Are Trying to Steal the Waterway”

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close