Four People Shot on the Northeast Side of Indianapolis
Story taken from our News Gathering Partners WISH-TV
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are sifting through the littered bullet casings at an apartment on the northeast side of Indianapolis to investigate a shootout that wounded four people Saturday morning.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say the shooting happened at 3:21 a.m. at the Blackburn Terrace apartment complex, near 32nd Street and Keystone Avenue.
At the scene, officers found three people shot. A fourth person, also wounded in the shooting, later arrived at the hospital. IMPD reports all four are in stable condition.
Neighbors say they first heard about 20 shots ring out before multiple cars fled the apartment complex. Investigators found bullet casings littering the scene, including a magazine that still had ammunition inside it.
IMPD says the neighborhood is a close-knit community and they are speaking with cooperative witnesses to piece together what happened. Given that most of the people involved were in vehicles during the shooting, IMPD says it could have started elsewhere but ended at the Blackburn Terrace apartments.
If you have any information into this shooting you are urged to contact police.
- Taxpayers First: Library Spending Scaled Down
- 1 Dead, Multiple Injured from 3 Overnight Shootings Around Indy
- Fatal Crash in Wayne County Claims One Life, Injures Two
- $19 Million Given to Indiana School Resource Officers; Only $13,000 for Bullying Prevention Programs
- NWS: Rain Supposed to Arrive In Indiana Wednesday
-
University of Indianapolis Student Found Dead in Apartment
-
Don't Let Gavin Newsom Steamroll Indiana And The Rest Of The Nation
-
Indy Teacher, Composer Arrested on Child Exploitation Charges
-
Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide
-
Musician Charged in Child Pornography Case
-
Cracker Barrel Gets A Make Over & People Are NOT OKAY
-
15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World
-
UIndy Professor Dies Days After Carmel Police Chase Crash