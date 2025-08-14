Listen Live
Plainfield KinderCare Under Scrutiny After State Investigation

Published on August 14, 2025

In this photo illustration, a KinderCare Learning Companies...
Source: SOPA Images / Getty

PLAINFIELD, IN. — Parents in Hendricks County have voiced concerns on social media following a state inspection that found multiple health and safety violations at a KinderCare location in Plainfield.

The Indiana Department of Family and Social Services Administration, or FSSA, inspected the center on August 7th and reported five violations, including one classified as “critical.” The report cited that caregivers were not attentive to children and that the center’s director failed to report a complaint of abuse to authorities. Another violation noted that children’s heads and faces were sprayed with a hose.

In a statement, KinderCare acknowledged the findings, stating it has placed two staff members on administrative leave. The company says it is conducting internal and external investigations, partnering with the Department of Child Services, and retraining all staff.

The retraining focuses on child care best practices, proper classroom supervision, and their responsibilities as mandated reporters.
The FSSA defines a “critical” health and safety violation as a noncompliance issue that may pose a serious risk to children.

The agency encourages families to review all violations and ask providers questions before enrolling a child.

