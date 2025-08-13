Listen Live
Hundreds of Bronze Vases Stolen from Indy Cemetery

Two bronze markers with names and birthdates, valued at about $5,000, were also taken.

Published on August 13, 2025

Police lights and crime scene tape.
Source: (Photo by WISH-TV.)

INDIANAPOLIS — Hundreds of bronze vases and markers were stolen from graves at New Crown Cemetery over the past week, police said.

A police report shows 246 solid bronze vases were taken from headstones, valued at more than $170,000. Two bronze markers with names and birthdates, valued at about $5,000, were also taken.

“We would like to say how truly sorry we are to families that have been affected,” said Linda Gillette, the cemetery’s general manager. “We understand these memorials are deeply meaningful and sacred places for remembrance. It has been a devastating event for our community.”

Gillette said this is the second time such thefts have occurred in the past two years. She added that families will be responsible for covering the cost of the stolen items, though the cemetery plans to work with them to manage the process.

“The thefts are not only a crime but a violation of respect and dignity for the deceased and their loved ones. We’re asking everyone in the community to please respect our spaces,” Gillette said.

She said cemetery staff are working with Indianapolis police to look into who is responsible. Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

