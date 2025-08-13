Listen Live
Protestors Gather Outside Jeffersonville ICE Facility

The group, Do Something Southern Indiana, organized the rally, calling the ongoing ICE raids and detention practices "inhumane."

Published on August 13, 2025

Groups protest renewed immigration raids
Source: Myung J. Chun / Getty

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A group in southern Indiana gathered outside the ICE facility in Jeffersonville this week to protest what they believe are inhumane practices.

The group, Do Something Southern Indiana, organized the rally for Tuesday. They believe the ongoing ICE raids across the country are not about public safety, but instead, are a way for President Trump and law enforcement to spread fear and division.

Leaders of the group say they don’t want law enforcement leadership assisting immigration officials with rounding up illegal immigrants.

In Northern Indiana, the Department of Homeland Security recently announced that the Miami Correctional Facility in Bunker Hill, Indiana, will be used to house ICE detainees. DHS said the facility will add 1,000 new beds.

ICE raids continue across the country at the order of the Trump Administration.

