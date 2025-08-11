Listen Live
Appeals Court Upholds Conviction of Zionsville Woman Who Shot at Police While Wearing Bikini

Published on August 11, 2025

Zionsville Woman Arrested
WISH-TV

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — While running from police in 2023, a Zionsville woman shot at a Whitestown Police Department officer. Lauren Cupp was convicted for the shooting, but asked the Indiana Court of Appeals to overturn her conviction; the Boone County Circuit Court on Friday denied her request.

Boone County Prosecutor Kent Eastwood provided more information into the shooting in a Monday press release. Eastwood said that Cupp was wanted prior to the shooting for a trespassing and battery case in Hancock County.

On Memorial Day 2023, officers told News 8 that Cupp fled from police trying to serve a warrant at her home in the Royal Run subdivision. During the chase, and only 20 feet away from her children, Cupp fired a handgun at the Whitestown police officer while in a bikini.

Nobody was injured in the shooting.

Eastwood said that after the shooting, Cupp ran into a wooded area. She was then tracked down by the Zionsville Police Department K-9 unit.

The Court of Appeals rejected Cupp’s request, saying there was enough evidence to convict her for shooting. Cupp claimed double jeopardy, but “her actions constituted distinct acts of resistance,” Eastwood said.

Cupp was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

