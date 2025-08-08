Listen Live
Westfield Preparing to Host Indiana’s First LIV Golf Event

LIV Golf's Indianapolis tournament will take place from August 15-17 at The Club at Chatham Hills in Westfield.

Published on August 8, 2025

LIV Golf UK by JCB 2025 - Day Three - JCB Golf and Country Club
Source: Mike Egerton – PA Images / Getty

WESTFIELD, Ind. — The City of Westfield is expecting a great turnout and financial gain when they host LIV Golf this month.

LIV Golf is holding its Indianapolis tournament from August 15-17 at The Club at Chatham Hills in Westfield. The 3-round event will be the season finale, featuring the LIV Golf Team Championship.

It’s the first ever stop for LIV Golf in Indiana. Betsy Henke Garfield, a partner with the Henke Development Group who helped bring the league to the Hoosier state, called it a great honor to have the Westfield club host this tournament. She believes Indiana is a great place to hold all kinds of sporting events, including golf tournaments.

“Indy is not only just a sports town, but we also love golf,” Garfield told WISH-TV. “I think sometimes that gets missed.”

The final touches will be made in the coming days. Tournament director Tim Flaherty said the numbers from ticket sales have been positive already.

“We’ve got an unprecedented amount of tickets that were sold for this event, but we do have tickets still remaining,” said Flaherty.

According to Westfield Mayor Scott Willis, the course is expected to see nearly 20,000 people a day while the city could generate around $35 million over the three days.

Options for single-day grounds passes, three-day passes, and hospitality packages are still available. There will also be performances by singers Riley Green and Jason Derulo.

Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Topic - Local News

