Source: Micah Beckwith / Micah Beckwith

Micah Beckwith Making Headlines Again. Hearsay and mistakes don’t necessarily make scandal.

Tony Katz:

What am I talking about with Micah Beckwith today? I’m talking about, well, this is what happens when you don’t pay attention to what it is you’re doing. Check, double check and recheck. But there is so nothing here that the people want to make something of this are of the dopiest class of people possible. You, you, you would have to be the Indiana Democratic Party. I think there’s something here. Here’s the story as I know the story as reported by the people over at WISH TV. Here’s the story as I know there was a post that took place. And the post said that we invite Micah Beckwith… Micah Beckwith is welcome at one of our church services. And so, um, the account for the Lieutenant governor, LG Michael Beckwith, reposted it. The person they reposted is Justin Zhong. Don’t know who Justin Jong is. He is the senior evangelist or of evangelist, sorry evangelist, sorry at sure Foundation Baptist Church in Indianapolis. These are the people who were preaching from the pulpit, if you will, that. Gay and lesbian Hoosiers should kill themselves.

Listen to the “Micah Beckwith Making Headlines Again” discussion in full here:

Micah Beckwith Round 2:

Let us get into this sense of decency and go round two, fine producer Karl. Round 2 about Micah Beckwith… Here’s how I know the story. The story is. Is that allegedly There were a couple of people in his office, deputy chief of staff and the chief. He’s also the chief ethics officer. His name is Gregg Puls and a guy named Devin Norrick, a lawyer on contract with the office. Watched a deep fake video of a lawmaker’s wife in the Lieutenant Governors office, so the. So, the story is that the staff to Lieutenant Governor Michael Beckwith looked at a video showing a lawmaker’s wife seemingly topless via some kind of AI. And they watched it, and they laughed. The incident, as reported by 24sight.news:

I don’t know if they could be trusted or not. It’s unclear whether anything was filed with the Indiana Ethics Commission. And that’s that. Beckwith, I believe, has said “there’s absolutely no way this happened. But if anything like this happened, I’d fire people for it.” No one’s doing that in any state office, and we’re not going to put up with it in my office. So now you want me to take a story that is complete and total hearsay from beginning to end. And you want me to do what with it? “Ohh. Well, there goes Micah Beckwith?” Full discussion on player link above.

Listen to the show in full here:

Watch the show in Full here:

