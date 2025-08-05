Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Micah Beckwith Making Headlines Again

Hearsay and mistakes don't necessarily make scandal

Published on August 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Micah Beckwith
Source: Micah Beckwith / Micah Beckwith

Micah Beckwith Making Headlines Again. Hearsay and mistakes don’t necessarily make scandal.

Tony Katz:  

What am I talking about with Micah Beckwith today? I’m talking about, well, this is what happens when you don’t pay attention to what it is you’re doing. Check, double check and recheck. But there is so nothing here that the people want to make something of this are of the dopiest class of people possible. You, you, you would have to be the Indiana Democratic Party. I think there’s something here. Here’s the story as I know the story as reported by the people over at WISH TV. Here’s the story as I know there was a post that took place. And the post said that we invite Micah Beckwith… Micah Beckwith is welcome at one of our church services. And so, um, the account for the Lieutenant governor, LG Michael Beckwith, reposted it. The person they reposted is Justin Zhong. Don’t know who Justin Jong is. He is the senior evangelist or of evangelist, sorry evangelist, sorry at sure Foundation Baptist Church in Indianapolis. These are the people who were preaching from the pulpit, if you will, that. Gay and lesbian Hoosiers should kill themselves.

Listen to the “Micah Beckwith Making Headlines Again” discussion in full here:    

Micah Beckwith Round 2:

Let us get into this sense of decency and go round two, fine producer Karl. Round 2 about Micah Beckwith… Here’s how I know the story. The story is. Is that allegedly There were a couple of people in his office, deputy chief of staff and the chief. He’s also the chief ethics officer. His name is Gregg Puls and a guy named Devin Norrick, a lawyer on contract with the office. Watched a deep fake video of a lawmaker’s wife in the Lieutenant Governors office, so the. So, the story is that the staff to Lieutenant Governor Michael Beckwith looked at a video showing a lawmaker’s wife seemingly topless via some kind of AI. And they watched it, and they laughed. The incident, as reported by 24sight.news:

I don’t know if they could be trusted or not. It’s unclear whether anything was filed with the Indiana Ethics Commission. And that’s that. Beckwith, I believe, has said “there’s absolutely no way this happened. But if anything like this happened, I’d fire people for it.” No one’s doing that in any state office, and we’re not going to put up with it in my office. So now you want me to take a story that is complete and total hearsay from beginning to end. And you want me to do what with it? “Ohh. Well, there goes Micah Beckwith?” Full discussion on player link above.

Listen to the show in full here:

Watch the show in Full here:  

Don’t miss a minute of Tony Katz and the Morning News. Bookmark & Subscribe!  

Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM   

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST    

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts    

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify    

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio    

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Indiana indianapolis Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Blurred police lights.
Local

Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide

Reed Trattner's Vehicle
Local News

Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic

Jim Irsay Colts Owner
News

Report Reveals Jim Irsay’s Secret Overdoses Before Death

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Crime Scene
Local

Arrest Made in Recent Monon Trail Assaults

Food & Drink

Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Local

Report: Late Colts Owner Hid Struggle with Relapse in Final Years

A photo of Todd Young speaking at an event in Indiana
Local

Indiana Senator Todd Young: “The Chinese Are Trying to Steal the Waterway”

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close