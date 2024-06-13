Listen Live
Colts Hosting 16 High-Schools in 7-on-7 Tournament

Published on June 13, 2024

Indianapolis Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are partnering with Nike to host the “11-ON” tournament this Saturday. It will consist of 16 high schools from around Indiana taking part in a 7-on-7 tournament with the winners receiving extra funding for their school’s football program.

Teams from all six IHSAA football classes will be represented on Saturday. The tournament will be a single elimination event.

Schools include: Adams Central, Ben Davis, Brebeuf, Brownsburg, Cathedral, Chatard, Covenant Christian, Decatur Central, East Central, Evansville Memorial, Ft. Wayne Bishop Luers, Lafayette Harrison, Heritage Hills, NorthWood, Triton Central and Westfield.

Both the winner and runner-up will receive a grant from the Colts Youth Football Fund.

The event takes place on June 15th, starting at 9 a.m. and running until around 3 p.m. at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

