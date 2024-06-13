ISP: Henry County Traffic Stop Leads to Discovery of More than Three Pounds of Cocaine

HENRY COUNTY, Ind.–More than three pounds of cocaine were seized during a traffic stop Wednesday night in Henry County and an arrest was made.

State Police say a man from Raytown, Missouri, 34-year-old Jonathan Andrew Diggins, was stopped for committing a traffic violation on I-70 near the 115-mile marker (Knightstown exit).

“Our trooper noticed that the vehicle followed too closely. Another trooper who had a K9 partner arrived at the scene and performed an open-air sniff around the vehicle. She was alerted to the presence of narcotics,” said Indiana State Police Sergeant Scott Keegan.

Keegan says the troopers recovered 3.5 pounds of cocaine and Glock .40 caliber handgun.

Diggins was taken to the Henry County Jail.

Keegan says it’s not uncommon to deal with these problems.

“We’re called the Crossroads of America for a reason because we have many interstates that go across Indiana and lead to other states. We’re always dealing with drug trafficking in our state,” said Keegan.

Keegan says this case illustrates the importance of police K9s.

“We have dual purpose K9s. They search out narcotics and also apprehend suspects. We utilize them greatly in both roles, so they are a definite asset to us,” said Keegan.