Georgia Police Arrest Man Wanted for Indianapolis Murder

JEFFERSON, Georgia (WISH) — An 18-year-old man wanted for murder in Indianapolis was arrested Wednesday in Georgia on a charge of giving false information to a police officer, online jail and court records show.

Audrice Addison, of Indianapolis, was charged April 19 in Marion Superior Court 29 with the murder of Eric Parks, 50, and with battery by means of a deadly weapon.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a report of shots fired just before 10:55 p.m. March 25 in the 3800 block of Sherman Forest Lane. That’s at the Villages at Mill Crossing apartments off North Sherman Drive just north of East 38th Street.

Officers found two people with gunshot wounds. Both people were taken to a hospital. Parks died the next day at the hospital from his injuries, police say.

Detectives said in March that they thought a disagreement broke out between two people before the gunfire, and a third person was caught in the crossfire. Police have not said if the third person was Parks. Names of the other two people involved have not been shared publicly.

Information from the Jackson County, Georgia, Sheriff’s Office on Thursday afternoon showed Addison remained in custody awaiting extradition. The Georgia jail says, due to state law, the jail booking photo of Addison is not available.

Jackson County, Georgia, is northeast of metropolitan Atlanta.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact Detective Kyle Hoover at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at kyle.hoover@indy.gov.