Libertarian Candidate Rainwater Wants Answers on TV Gubernatorial Debates

INDIANAPOLIS — If you have a political candidate you like, you want to hear them debate the issues that affect your family. One candidate for governor says he’s not being given that opportunity.

Republican Senator Mike Braun and Democrat Jennifer McCormick will participate in two governor debates this fall, with one debate broadcast on FOX59/CBS4 and the other on WISH-TV, both in Indianapolis.

Libertarian Donald Rainwater, also on the ballot, will participate in the WISH-TV debate. However, at the time of this writing, Rainwater will not be a part of the FOX59/CBS4 debate.

Rainwater tells WIBC’s Kendall and Casey show this is offensive to the voters who turned out to support him in 2020 and today, “obviously voters feel that what we have to say is not only valid but preferred.”

Rainwater claims that he has not had any communication with FOX59/CBS4 or the Indiana Debate Commission regarding that debate, and that he should have the same opportunity to speak to voters and potential voters on the same stage as the top Democrat and Republican contenders. Rainwater says the debate was an issue in 2020 because early voters didn’t get the chance to hear his positions first, and he wants to avoid any issues with debates this time around.

“Evidently, someone has decided the Indiana Debate Commission and their policy of allowing all balloted candidates to participate in the debates just isn’t acceptable anymore,” Rainwater explains.

Rainwater tells WIBC if Senator Braun truly believes in spirited competition, he should welcome the opportunity to debate issues live in front of a viewing audience. But Rainwater says if Braun is “getting his way” behind the scenes and preventing him from debating, then he questions Braun’s potential leadership ability as a governor.

“We received, to my knowledge, we received any invitation from WISH-TV, and we accepted it,” Rainwater continues, “we have not received any invitation, nor to my knowledge have we received any delineation of the exact requirements or criteria, for the FOX59/CBS4 debate.”

The FOX59/CBS4 debate is set for October 1st. The WISH-TV debate is set for October 3rd.