Study Finds Indianapolis 2nd Most Dangerous City for Bicyclists

INDIANAPOLIS — If you enjoy riding your bike, you may want to know that a recent study found Indianapolis as one of the most dangerous cities for cyclists in the country. About 4.2% of traffic fatalities in the city “were those on bikes.” Sweeney Merrigan Law LLP conducted the study, using data from the NHTSA’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System. The study determined that Tucson, Arizona is the most dangerous, followed by Indianapolis in the second spot. Other cities in the top five are Jacksonville, Florida, Phoenix, Arizona, and Fresno, California.