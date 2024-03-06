AOC Gets A Taste of Her Own Medicine

The tables have turned on AOC this weekend after protestors harass the representative for comments on the Hamas/Israel attacks.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was walking out of a movie theatre in New York with her fiancé. As the couple exited, they were immediately met with a couple pro-Hamas activists demanding AOC publicly declare Isael’s invasion of Gaza a “genocide.”
At first the congresswoman ignored the group, but the activists kept pushing for their agenda.
“If you can’t say it, just say it. Literally. We’re just talking to you like normal people. Just say it’s a genocide. Just say it. Over 30,000 people are dead, AOC. You can’t just say it for once?”
She stated she would not be used for a viral moment.
“You’re gonna cut it and you’re gonna clip this so that it’s completely out of context,” she said.
Imagine AOC not being left enough for you?
AOC has called for a cease-fire numerous times, and even accused Israel of committing war crimes. Though she did clarify she was not defending Hamas…
While we don’t condone physically harassing politicians, it’s pretty ironic how the squad member got a taste of her own medicine.
Let us not forget her countless posts about public protesting in 2020.
Commenting on a “defund the police” protest, she wrote “The whole point of protesting is to make ppl uncomfortable.”
