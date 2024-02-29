A.I Nigel Comments on Hunter Biden’s Deposition

Hunter Biden testified in front of the House Oversight members behind closed doors today on Capitol Hill.

In Hunter’s opening statement, he wasted no time trying to clear his father, President Joe Biden’s name. He told the House Republicans “I did not involve my father in my business. You have built your entire partisan house of cards on lies.”

If you remember, President Biden previously stated over and over again that he had never spoken with Hunter about his business dealings. Hunter is now trying to tweak the linguistics by saying his father was just not involved.

Rep. Nancy Mace told the press that Hunter’s word game isn’t going unnoticed. “Hunter Biden is being defiant and also dishonest. And his testimony, some of it, is in direct conflict with other witnesses.”

Several representatives did not hold back their thoughts on today’s events.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) brought a bit of sarcasm, telling the public Hunter thought he was being patriotic? “Hunter Biden told us he joined the Burisma board to counter Russian aggression. I haven’t heard that one before…”

An of course, there is Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) had to chime in with her tone-deaf opinion. AOC said the hearing is nothing short of a “deep sea fishing expedition” as the “Republican’s case has completely fallen apart.”

And probably the most important person to comment on Hunter Biden… we present A.I Nigel. Listen below:

Okay, so maybe not the most important or even relevant of commentators. We can argue, however, that A.I Nigel is the most entertaining of the lot!