Craft Brewery Worker Gets Annihilated By Beer Tank

We’ve all had a day where the workload just kicks our butt. However, this beer brewer got absolutely annihilated by his work.
Back Channel Brewing Co., located in Minnesota, recently posted some surveillance video that is going viral.
The video shows an employee working on a beer tank when all the sudden the beer bursts out at high pressure. The ‘fire hose’ like pressure from the beer vat knocked the worker straight on the ground like a perfectly timed Three Stooges episode. The worker was soaked, but luckily unharmed.
The brewery decided to poke fun of the situation and has named the New England IPA, “Blow Back.”
