$95 Billion in Foreign Aid, $0 for the U.S. Border. Speaker Johnson to hold the line?

On an early vote this morning, the Senate passed $95 Billion bill in foreign aid Ukraine, Israel & Taiwan. $60 Billion for Ukraine, $14 Billion for Israel, and $9 Billion will be going to “humanitarian” aid to Gaza, $5 Billion for the Indo-Pacific.

Tony Katz:

Anybody who would give $9 Billion in humanitarian assistance for Gaza is giving $9 Billion to Hamas. You’re nuts!

Reading the tea leaves, Speaker Johnson posted the following last night on X:

Tony Katz:

I want support for Israel, I want it, but the border, these things have to be ranked, the border has to get solved, or at least started towards a better border situation. That has to come first, and this is what Americans are saying, so listen to their will. Listen to them, get it done.

