Haley Files Signatures To Appear On Indiana’s Primary Ballot

STATEWIDE — Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley has submitted signatures to the state to be on Indiana’s Republican presidential primary ballot.
Haley filed exactly 500 signatures in Marion County and submitted a total of 6,071 signatures.
Presidential candidates need 500 signatures from each of the nine congressional districts in Indiana to be on the primary ballot, but voters can file a challenge to the signatures by noon on February 16th.
If Haley falls one signature short in Marion County, she will not be on the ballot entirely.
Haley had been expected by many to win the Nevada Republican primary on Tuesday, but came up short with voters opting to choose “none of these candidates.”
-
Brewery Biden Creates 169 Jobs in Wisconsin
-
911 Call Released From Night Colts Owner Jim Irsay Found Unresponsive
-
Governor Holcomb HAS signed the joint letter of support with Texas along with 24 other GOP Governors
-
Indiana's favorite coffee choice and the perks
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy
-
Rap Song Featuring Ben Shapiro Goes #1 on iTunes
-
Former Lafayette Square Mall to Become "The Square", Here's How
-
Energizer to Close Franklin Plant Beginning April 1