Listen Live
Local News

Haley Files Signatures To Appear On Indiana’s Primary Ballot

Published on February 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Republican Presidential Candidate Nikki Haley Holds Campaign Rally In Los Angeles

Source: Eric Thayer / Getty

STATEWIDE — Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley has submitted signatures to the state to be on Indiana’s Republican presidential primary ballot.

Haley filed exactly 500 signatures in Marion County and submitted a total of 6,071 signatures.

Presidential candidates need 500 signatures from each of the nine congressional districts in Indiana to be on the primary ballot, but voters can file a challenge to the signatures by noon on February 16th.

If Haley falls one signature short in Marion County, she will not be on the ballot entirely.

Haley had been expected by many to win the Nevada Republican primary on Tuesday, but came up short with voters opting to choose “none of these candidates.”

SEE ALSO

RELATED TAGS

Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News Topic - Politics

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close