Target’s “Wokeness” Turns On Them (Again) After Mislabeled Black History Book

Target just cannot learn their lesson. It’s not a full week into Black History Month and the progressive chain is already embarrassing itself.

In the past Target has received significant backlash for their products pushing a certain agenda. Last summer, Target found themselves in hot water after selling ‘tuck-friendly’ bathing suits. It was also last summer when the store pulled all apparel by a LGBTQ brand targeting ‘homophobic’ customers.

This week Target is once again licking their wounds after an attempt to celebrate Black History month. Apparently, in the rush to embrace inclusivity, Target managed to sell an educational children’s book “Civil Rights” with several mislabeled historical African-American icons.

A high school history teacher, Issa Tete, took to TikTok to show how a multitude of cartoon illustrations of different historical figures were mislabeled with other names. She gave several examples including one picture of Booker T. Washington with W.E.B. Du Bois name, while Washington’s name is under scholar Carter Woodson.

Tete called out Target stating, “I don’t know who’s in charge of Target, but these need to be pulled off the shelves, like, immediately.”

Target told The New York Post they will no longer be selling the book and let the publisher, Bendon aware of the errors.

When will Target learn? Instead of rushing to appeal to the ‘woke’ customers, why not just focus on the Dollar Spot next time.