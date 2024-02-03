IPS Student Arrested for Bringing Gun to School

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a 17-year-old student at Crispus Attucks High School was arrested earlier this week for bringing a gun to school.
The school went on a short lockdown Thursday afternoon, as officers say one of its students had a gun – as well as drugs and other items – on campus. Thankfully, no one was hurt.
The student is now facing charges for crimes including possession of a firearm on school property.
Following the incident, Indianapolis Public Schools released a statement, saying, “The arrest was without incident, and no one was injured… The safety of our students and staff is always our priority at IPS.”
Crispus Attucks High School is located on Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. Street in Indianapolis.
