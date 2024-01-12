Breitbart’s Oliver Lane: US & Royal Navy Defend Against Houthis Colossal Red Sea Attack

The largest attack from Iranian-backed Houthis in the Red Sea occurred overnight Tuesday. US and British warships and aircrafts were able to shoot down the 21 drone missile attack.
The Iran-backed Shiite Houthi fighters in Yemen sent launched eighteen ‘suicide attack’ drones, two anti-ship cruise missiles, and one anti-ship ballistic missile towards the Red Sea earlier this week. Both the United Sates Navy and the Royal Navy stopped the attack after shooting down all drones and missiles preventing damage to warships and merchant shipping.
Breitbart’s News London Bureau Chief, Oliver Lane joined the Hammer and Nigel show to discuss who the Houthi’s are, why they are attacking, and how this will affect Americans.
Check out Oliver’s full report on the attack at Breitbart
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
-
Woman's Body Found On Top Of The Slippery Noodle Identified
-
IMPD Names Suspect in Double Homicide of Indy Firefighter
-
Person Fatally Shot At Apartments On Northwest Side
-
IMPD: At Least One Person Killed, Many Injured in Separate Shootings
-
IMPD Makes Arrest In The Killing Of IFD Firefighter
-
I-69 On Schedule To Be Done By End Of 2024
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy
-
Indy Coffee Shop Owner Says ‘Pop-Up Wedding’ Overran Business