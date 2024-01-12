Breitbart’s Oliver Lane: US & Royal Navy Defend Against Houthis Colossal Red Sea Attack

The largest attack from Iranian-backed Houthis in the Red Sea occurred overnight Tuesday. US and British warships and aircrafts were able to shoot down the 21 drone missile attack.

The Iran-backed Shiite Houthi fighters in Yemen sent launched eighteen ‘suicide attack’ drones, two anti-ship cruise missiles, and one anti-ship ballistic missile towards the Red Sea earlier this week. Both the United Sates Navy and the Royal Navy stopped the attack after shooting down all drones and missiles preventing damage to warships and merchant shipping.

Breitbart’s News London Bureau Chief, Oliver Lane joined the Hammer and Nigel show to discuss who the Houthi’s are, why they are attacking, and how this will affect Americans.

