BIDEN MADNESS: IN-SEASON TOURNAMENT FINALS

The time has come… **plays Europe’s- The Final Countdown**

You have endured some of the best of the worst moments that both our president and vice president has offered since their time in office. We have put Kamala’s catchphrases “unburdened by what has been” and “the passage of time” up against some of the cringiest Biden comments like “LL Jay Cool Jay” and “I’m going to bed.” After some grueling rounds, we have our final competitors.

We had a feeling it would come down to two of Biden’s own words. The winners of Biden Madness and Biden Madness 2.0 face-off for the ultimate Bidenism.

Let’s not waste another moment, it’s time for Biden Madness: In-Season Tournament, the finals.

#2 Seed: This will be a hard one to beat. Our reigning champion from Biden Madness 2.0 was non-other than Biden singing Happy Birthday to MLK III’s wife and then forgetting her name.

“Happy Birthday Dear Valvet…Happy Birthday to you.”

VS

#1 SEED: The champion of the OG Biden Madness, it’s the President of the United States quoting the Declaration of Independence (kind of.)

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, all men and women created by- the – go- you know, you know the thing!”

For the last time, cast your Vote on X/Twitter to help decide which terrible, awful, embarrassing comment wins Biden Madness!

*poll is open for 24 hours.