BIDEN MADNESS: IN-SEASON TOURNMENT, FINAL FOUR!

Just like that we have a FINAL FOUR for our Biden Madness: In-Season Tournament!
While it has been fun to poke fun of VP Kamala Harris, we knew deep down in our hearts that the final four contenders would all be direct quotes from Joe Biden.
Our Final Four includes #5 Seed: Biden stating he’s going to bed vs #1 Seed: Biden’s iconic forgetfulness while reciting the Declaration of Independence with “you know the thing.” It’s no surprise, the votes are in with “You know the thing” returning to the finals.
Up next, our second round of the final four is between a newcomer and a classic.
#6 Seed: President Biden has mispronounced more names than he has gotten right over the years. Let us never forget when Biden presented a hip-hop award to LL Cool J.
“LL Jay Cool J, by the way that boy has got- that man has got bigger biceps than my thighs…”
VS
#2 Seed: This will be a hard one to beat. Our reigning champion from Biden Madness 2.0 was non-other than Biden singing Happy Birthday to MLK III’s wife and then forgetting her name.
“Happy Birthday Dear Valvet…Happy Birthday to you.”
You know what to do next, vote for the Bidenism that will compete against “you know the thing” in an epic finale of Biden Madness: In-Season tournament.
Vote on X/Twitter to help decide who moves onto the next round of Biden Madness; In-Season Tournament!
*poll is open for 24 hours.
Tune in every weekday, around 4:48ish to hear which clip is moving onto the next round.
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
-
The Dangers of Brown Friday & How You Can Prepare for the Worst
-
Police: Woman Killed, Infant Hurt in Head-On Crash with Semi-Truck
-
Small Plane Crashes Near Shelbyville Airport, Two People Dead
-
Feds, Rush County Sheriff Search Home In Valerie Tindall's Disappearance
-
Fishers Marching Band Appears in 2023 Macy's Parade
-
Indiana State Police K9 Koda Receives Life-Saving Armor
-
Indianapolis Firefighter Among More than 20 Arrested in Child Solicitation Sting
-
ISP: Truck Driver Killed After Exiting Vehicle