Elderly Woman Killed By Her Pit Bull In Cass County

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WISH) — An 89-year-old woman died Wednesday after her pit bull attacked her in her rural home, the Cass County sheriff says.
The county coroner declared Beverly Hayden died at her home after the dog’s attack.
Sheriff Edward Schroder said in a social media post that a “large-scale search” for the dog that included a drone from the Logansport Police Department was unsuccessful.
First responders were called about 5:50 a.m. Tuesday to her home in the 200 block of County Road 400 West. That’s off U.S. 42 about 3 miles west of the Cass County city of Logansport.
Investigators think Hayden’s 100-pound dog attacked her in the living room. No foul play was suspected.
“A family member was present but unable to prohibit the attack,” the sheriff said in a news release posted on social media.
The dog, which is black with a white chest, was not wearing a collar. The sheriff wants anyone who sees the dog to not approach it but to call the sheriff’s office at 574-753-7800.
