Pacers Win Big Without Haliburton Against Heat, 144-129

MIAMI — The Indiana Pacers dominated the Miami Heat on Saturday night, 144-129. The team was led by Bruce Brown, who scored 30 points, and Obi Toppin added 22 points.

Despite Haliburton’s absence, the Pacers shot 66% from the field.

This marked the second-best shooting performance in franchise history, with their only better performance being a 67% shooting game against Minnesota in 2017.

The Pacers set a new record for the highest shooting percentage against the Heat, surpassing the Los Angeles Lakers’ 64% mark in 1988. T.J. McConnell had a tremendous performance off the bench, going 10 for 11 and racking up 20 points and 11 assists. Aaron Nesmith also scored 20 points for the Pacers.

Coach Rick Carlisle has confirmed that Tyrese Haliburton’s absence was due to a non-COVID-related illness rather than his knee injury. Despite his absence, the Indiana Pacers were able to perform well in their previous game. The team is now gearing up for their upcoming In-Season Tournament quarterfinal matchup against the Boston Celtics on Monday.