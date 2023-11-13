A Person Fatally Shot In Speedway Early Sunday Morning

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — A person was fatally shot in Speedway over the weekend.
Speedway police were called to a home in the early morning hours Sunday on a report of shots fired. They arrived at a home near 22nd and Auburn to find a person badly hurt. They had been shot and were pronounced dead at the scene.
It didn’t take long for police to make an arrest in the case. They were able to track down Benjamin Mulkey, 19, later that afternoon. He’s been arrested on preliminary charges of murder.
Police have identified the victim as 17-year-old Caiden Clements.
