Hammer and Nigel Test A New Study: Music Can Help With Pain

Here at the Hammer and Nigel show we like to help society when we can. We watch debates so you don’t have to. We call out our politicians, so you don’t have to. We also try new scientific studies, so you don’t have to!

A new study from Frontiers in Pain Research, published new findings on Wednesday that listening to your favorite song is a great pain reliever.

The experiment had several people listen to music while a heat source (similar to a hot cup of coffee) was applied to their forearm. Each volunteer said most of the songs helped the pain become more tolerable. They found if they played a song the person loves or knows well, they reported less pain. However, if they had a song they didn’t know or like it didn’t help as much.

As non-certified guinea pigs, with absolutely no science degree, Hammer decided to test this theory with Nigel!

We’re here to answer all your questions: Does it really work? What is Nigel’s favorite song? And will Nigel speak to Hammer after this? Find out and listen below!