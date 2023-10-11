Listen Live
“Find Your Boo” at Indianapolis Animal Care Services

Published on October 11, 2023

A Halloween greeting card. Beagle dog wearing a ghost costume sitting in the autumn forest

INDIANAPOLIS — Even if you are ready for this year’s Halloween festivities to end, you may still be tempted to “Find Your Boo.”

And, no, this is not a speed dating ploy. In fact, it is a free adoption event that will be hosted by Indianapolis Animal Care Services at the end of the month.

The event – which is costume-friendly! – will run from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, October 28th. Here, you can take home a new addition to your family for free, as all adoption fees will be waived.

That same evening, there will also be a “Trunk-or-Treat” event from 6 to 9 p.m. So, if you adopt a furry friend, you may want to participate in order to keep the Halloween fun rolling.

While adoption fees will be waived as you “Find Your Boo,” you will still be encouraged to donate, if possible. You can also support the “Trunk-or-Treat” program by gifting items found on the shelter’s Amazon wish list.

If you would like to get a head start on the adoption process, fill out the online forms found here.

Indianapolis Animal Care Services

2600 South Harding Street

(317) 327-1397

