“Family Related” Shooting Puts Man In The Hospital

INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis early Friday morning has a man recovering at the hospital.

Indianapolis Metro Police got the call shortly before 2:00 a.m. about shots fired at a home along Ralston Avenue. That’s near 30th street just north of Douglas Park.

The cops got there to find the man with a gunshot wound and he was taken to the hospital where he is stable.

IMPD Capt. Don Weilhammer said that the shooting was “family-related” but could not say much else about what led to the shooting.

Weilhammer added that they “have a suspect in mind.”