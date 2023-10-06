“Family Related” Shooting Puts Man In The Hospital

INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis early Friday morning has a man recovering at the hospital.
Indianapolis Metro Police got the call shortly before 2:00 a.m. about shots fired at a home along Ralston Avenue. That’s near 30th street just north of Douglas Park.
The cops got there to find the man with a gunshot wound and he was taken to the hospital where he is stable.
IMPD Capt. Don Weilhammer said that the shooting was “family-related” but could not say much else about what led to the shooting.
Weilhammer added that they “have a suspect in mind.”
