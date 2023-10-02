Indianapolis Woman Gets 76 Months For Robbery & Attempted Robbery of Two Banks

INDIANAPOLIS — Shamiya Hunt, 37, of Indianapolis was sentenced to 76 months in federal prison on Monday for pleading guilty to bank robbery and attempted bank robbery.

Court documents say that on October 25th, 2022, Hunt would enter a Chase Bank in Speedway, Indiana. She would hand the teller a note demanding money to be put in a bag and if the teller complied, no one would get hurt. The teller at Chase Bank would hit a panic button and leave her station.

Approximately an hour later Hunt went into the Regions Bank located at 86th Street in Indianapolis. She would also hand that teller a note with the same message as the one used in Chase Bank. In this case the teller would give Hunt $750 in cash. While Hunt was leaving, the teller was able to see Hunt get into the back seat of a maroon Honda Accord with a busted taillight.

FBI agents would locate the getaway car an hour after the Regions Bank robbery and arrested Hunt. She would admit to visiting the two banks upon questioning.

Hunt had been released from federal prison in March of 2022 after serving a 10-year sentence for heroin trafficking. She would receive an additional 30 month sentence for violating the terms of her supervised release.

U.S. Attorney Jeremy C. Fugate prosecuted this case with assistance from Zachary A. Myers, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. Myers said in the press release, “Robbing banks won’t get you some quick cash, it will get you time in federal prison.” and proceeded to note the importance of holding repeat offenders accountable.