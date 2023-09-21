Police: Search Underway for Suspect in Assault on Elderly Couple

SHELBYVILLE, IND — Police are searching for a man who they say is responsible for shooting and assaulting an elderly couple. Devon L. Parrish is a 31-year-old male with brown eyes and black hair, 5’8, and 150 pounds.

During the incident, Parrish and an accomplice entered the couple’s residence, assaulted the elderly male, shot him, and physically attacked the elderly female. Parrish is known to frequent two locations in Indianapolis: the 2900 block of Olney St., Indianapolis, and the 1100 block of E. 106th St.

If you have any information about Devon L. Parrish, please get in touch with Detective Mark Newman of the Criminal Investigations Division at the Shelbyville Police Department. You can call him at (317) 392-5145. Alternatively, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS) or 800-222-TIPS.