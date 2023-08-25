GOP Primary Presidential Debate Recap

There are differing opinions on who really ‘won’ the GOP Primary Presidential debate held Wednesday night in Milwaukee.

Eight candidates took the stage, but it felt like only a handful were really participating. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy seemed to be the favorites of the night. However, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former Vice President Mike Pence had their fair share of jabbing their peers. Ramaswamy appeared to be the target of the night.

Other participants flew very much under the radar including Sen. Tim Scott, and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who in theory were present but did not make a mark on the general public.

So who won in the eyes of the Hammer and Nigel listeners?

Former President Donald Trump was not present at the debate. He sat down with Tucker Carlson for a one-on-one interview which aired during the same time.

Listen to the biggest highlights of the night with Dr. Laura Wilson!