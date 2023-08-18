The Heir to Anheuser-Busch Wants to Buy Back Company

The heir to the Anheuser-Busch company has offered to buy back his family’s old company from its current owners, Anheuser-Busch InBev.

Billy Busch, whose family sold Anheuser-Busch to InBev 15 years ago, expressed his desire to buy back the company and said he would be first in line to “make that brand great again.”

Related Stories Anheuser-Busch Heir Offers to Buy the Company Back

In a recent episode of conservative host Tomi Lahren’s “Fearless,” Busch slammed AB InBev for hiring woke marketing students and making transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney one of Bud Light’s spokespeople.

Anheuser-Busch has lost billions in revenue from the Dylan Mulvaney backlash.

“When you are a foreign company and you rely on these woke students that are coming out of these woke colleges to do your advertising for you, you’re making a big mistake,” Busch asserted.

He added that he doesn’t think InBev understands “who their core drinker is. It’s a Brazilian-based company that really doesn’t live here in America.”

“I urge that company, InBev, if they don’t want that brand any longer sell it back to the Busch family. Sell it to me. I’ll be the first in line to buy that brand back from you. And we’ll make that brand great again.”