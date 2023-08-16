Hunter Biden Paid Joe Biden’s Bills for 11 Years

Despite what the media wants you to think, the biggest story in America is still the Hunter and Joe Biden bribery scandal.

The latest development comes from a Hunter Biden text chain. The GOP has erupted over messages from 2018 that revealed Hunter Biden has been paying his father’s bills for the past 11 years. House Republicans are saying this is more evidence of their corruption.

In a text chain with his assistant, Katie Dodge, Hunter wrote that his Wells Fargo account “shut me out again.”

“Too many cooks in the kitchen,” he wrote on April 12, 2018. “Too many profile changes and such. Happened 10 days ago too. What do you need? I’m going to bank in a few. Need to verify identity in person.”

“I need to pay AT&T,” Dodge responded.

Hunter Biden then told Dodge to put the payment on both his debit card and his “Wells Fargo credit line.”

“My dad has been using most lines on this account which I’ve through the gracious offerings of Eric [Schwerin] have paid for past 11 years,” Hunter wrote.

It is not clear whether Hunter was claiming to have a shared an AT&T account or a shared Wells Fargo account with his father Joe. However, the texts do show that the two had combined their finances.

There is more evidence that the two had combined their finances. In 2010 an email from Schwerin, Hunter Biden’s longtime business partner, said he was transferring funds from Biden’s tax refund check into Hunter’s account because “he owes it to you.”

In 2016, there was another email from Schwerin to Hunter indicated that Hunter was expected to pay an AT&T bill in the amount of $190 for “JRB.”

Hunter Biden sent a text to his sister in 2019 claiming Joe had forced him to give him half of his salary.

“I hope you all can do what I did and pay for everything for this entire family Fro (sic) 30 years. It’s really hard. But don’t worry unlike Pop I won’t make you give me half your salary,” Hunter wrote.

The Committee on Oversight and Accountability has released multiple memos to show that money from entities in China, Romania, Russia, Kazakhstan and Ukraine have gone into Hunter Biden’s accounts. They are trying to figure out if Joe Biden knew what was going on or if he benefited from the money sent to his son.

To hear Tony Katz’s thoughts on the text chain, click the link below.