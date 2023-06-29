Indiana Laws that Go into Effect July 1st

With July 1 quickly approaching it is important for you to know the new laws that will go into effect on that day.

Some of these laws are more serious than others. New laws like how insurers must pass along drug rebates. If you have an individual health care plan, your insurance must pass along at least 85% of the rebates they negotiate with drug manufacturers in exchange for covering their drug. For those who have a health plan through their employers, 100% of the rebates must be passed along — but the employer decides how to apply the savings.

Domestic violence suspects must now be held for 24 hours before they are released. The current law requires an eight-hour period of being held. The crimes listed that qualify for the 24-hour holding are: battery, domestic battery, strangulation, rape, sexual battery, invasion of privacy, criminal stalking, criminal recklessness, criminal confinement, burglary and residential entry.

GPS tracking will now be prohibited. This law was introduced by the state to combat the criminal uses of GPS tracking. A prohibition on tracking devices is now included in the list of conditions a court can impose with an order of protection.

Colleges can no longer refuse to give a student their transcripts if they owe the school $1,000 or less. They also can no longer charge the student a higher fee to obtain their transcripts.

Indiana is adding automatic speed cameras to highway worksites. When workers are present, Hoosiers caught speeding 11 mph or more over the speed limit will receive a warning the first time. A second violation will cost $75, and additional violations will cost $150 each.

July 1st also starts the law that requires schools to tell parents if their child wants a gender, pronoun, or name change. This is a huge win for parents and children.

There are other laws coming into effect, but they do not impact people as much as the ones above. The least impactful one though, has to do with ninja stars.

Starting on July 1, throwing stars will be classified as knives and other sharp weapons. They will not be allowed on schools or buses, but you can now legally carry throwing stars around.

To hear about the other laws coming into effect on July 1, click the link below.