Indiana Laws that Go into Effect July 1st

With July 1 quickly approaching it is important for you to know the new laws that will go into effect on that day.
Some of these laws are more serious than others. New laws like how insurers must pass along drug rebates. If you have an individual health care plan, your insurance must pass along at least 85% of the rebates they negotiate with drug manufacturers in exchange for covering their drug. For those who have a health plan through their employers, 100% of the rebates must be passed along — but the employer decides how to apply the savings.
-
Joe Biden and John Fetterman Aren't Okay
-
Teachers are Continuing to Ignore Parents and Laws
-
4 Indianapolis suburbs ranked as best in the nation
-
Beauty within Reach: Top 10 Closest National Parks to Indianapolis
-
Court Docs: Abby & Libby's Cause of Death, Allen Admits to Murders, More
-
The Submarine Imploded
-
Johnson County Prosecutor Vows "Toughness" On Offenders From Marion County
-
Kendall And Casey