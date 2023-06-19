Joe Biden and John Fetterman Aren’t Okay

“God save the Queen,” was President Joe Biden’s closing statement following his keynote speech at the National Safer Communities Summit.
The evidence of President Biden’s mental awareness continues to pile up. If you did not know, the Queen is dead.
To make matters worse, Biden was standing beside democratic Senator John Fetterman. He too is mentally unaware. Fetterman gives Biden a run for his money when it comes to stumbling through speeches.
They were both seen on stage in Philidelphia speaking about the I-95 bridge collapse in Philadelphia. Biden was in a suit and tie, while Fetterman was in shorts and a hoodie.
How is it deemed acceptable for a senator of the United States to wear shorts and a hoodie while speaking?
In addition to Fetterman’s poor attire, he struggled with words. The biggest mistake was when he referred to Representative Brendan Boyle, as “Congressman Boyle Bile.”
Both Biden and Fetterman need to be removed from office, but the Democrats are pumping up both Biden and Fetterman and providing cover for them so that the balance of power does not shift away from their party in both the White House and in the Senate.
To hear Tony Katz’s full thoughts on President Biden and Senator Fetterman, click the link below.
-
4 Indianapolis suburbs ranked as best in the nation
-
A County in Wisconsin Wants to Mutilate Children
-
Mayor Joe Hogsett is proposing to raise the legal age to purchase a firearm, ban “semiautomatic assault weapons”, and roll back Constitutional Carry
-
3 Arrested After Kidnapping, Beating, Leaving 19-Year-Old in Barn
-
According to Document FD-1023 Joe Biden Took a $5 Million Bribe
-
Senator John Fetterman is not Okay
-
Vigo Co. Tourism Director Says Terre Haute Lost Out Due to ISU Not Hosting NCAA Super Regional
-
Police: Fatal Crash on US 36 Wednesday