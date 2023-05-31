Construction Begins on Indy Eleven’s New Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS–Construction of Eleven Park got underway Wednesday. It would be the new permanent home of both the Indy Eleven men’s and women’s soccer teams.

It’s meant to be more than just a soccer stadium. The plan is for the stadium to be part of a mixed-use development including a hotel, offices, apartments, and a retail area.

“With this groundbreaking, we are about to mark a crucial milestone for this project and for our city. Its impact will be felt by generations of supporters, visitors and residents who will soon be able to enjoy its world-class amenities. We’re opening new possibilities,” said Ersal Ozdemir, chairman and founder of Keystone Group and Indy Eleven.

The park will be built on land previously owned by The Diamond Chain Company along the east shore of the White River between West Washington Street and Kentucky Avenue. That land is now entirely owned by Keystone Group. It is also a block away from Lucas Oil Stadium, Victory Field and the Indiana Convention Center, and near the Eli Lilly & Company global headquarters and the Indianapolis Zoo.

The stadium is expected to seat 20,000 people and include more than 600 apartments, 205,000 square feet of office space, 197,000 square feet of retail space alongside restaurants, hotels, green space and more.

“This is a huge step forward for the world’s sport in the heart of the heartland. Can’t wait to see Hoosiers fill the seats,” said Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett also attended the groundbreaking Wednesday.

“Indianapolis is a global city, and Eleven Park presents an opportunity to grow the world’s largest sport along the White River. As Keystone Group takes the next step to redevelop the Diamond Chain site, community input will be critical as we help build a more prosperous and inclusive Indianapolis,” said Hogsett.

The stadium is supposed to open by the summer of 2025.