Vandal Leaves Messages for “Kira”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — It looks like someone is desperately trying to win back Kira’s heart, whoever she may be.

Multiple spots in Fort Wayne have been vandalized recently, with the vandal specifically leaving messages for “Kira.” Some of the messages say, “I [heart sign] Kira,” while others say, “I’m sorry Kira, I [heart sign] you.”

WANE 15 reports that Mechanix Unlimited Inc. is just one of the businesses that has been spray painted. Owner Chip Heintzelman decided to respond.

The sign outside of the auto center now says, “Kira we want to talk to your boyfriend,” with the company’s phone number included at the end of the message. Heintzelman says he hopes this “boyfriend” is now her “ex-boyfriend.”

Other spots that have received similar unwanted messages include St. John Lutheran Church of Fort Wayne and the Van Buren Street Bridge.

The church posted a message to Facebook, saying, “Hey, Kira, we’d like to talk with your (ex?) boyfriend, too… if you could pass the word… or better yet, just call us with his name, address and # and we’ll take it from there.”