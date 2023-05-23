Department of Transportation Prepared for Busy Holiday Weekend

WASHINGTON, DC – Memorial Day is expected to be busy this year with an estimated 40 million Americans boarding a plane this weekend.

Transportation Secretary and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg says his agency is working hard to limit any disruptions.

He says airlines are doing a better job now than they were a year ago when it comes to delays and cancellations. “Each month we’ve seen cancellations under 2%,” said Buttigieg. “That’s better than the 10 year average and so far this May, we’re seeing those numbers hold.”

While airports are still expected to be a busy place this weekend, Buttigieg says the Department of Transportation is pressing airlines to improve their customer service.

The FAA is projecting more than 51 thousand flights to take off this Thursday.