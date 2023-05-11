Judge Approves Cameras in the Court Room for Amber Robertson

Indianapolis – A Judge as approved a media request to allow cameras in the court room for Amber Robertson’s case.

Robertson is the mother of Amiah Robertson, an 8-month-old child who went missing in March 2019 and hasn’t been found.

IMPD said Amiah was last seen with Robert Lyons at a home on the west side. Lyons was the boyfriend of Robertson, and was supposed to take Amiah to the babysitters.

Robertson faces charges of neglect of a dependent.

A judge ruled Tuesday that cameras would be allowed in the court room. Robertson’s jury trial is currently scheduled for May 22nd.