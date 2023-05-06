Update: 4 Killed in Overnight Shootings

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pair of overnight shootings in Indianapolis left four people dead, police say.

2 SHOT, KILLED ON NEAR NORTH SIDE

Just after midnight, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a shooting at 21st and Ruckle Streets. That’s just north of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park on the city’s near north side.

Police arrived and found a woman and a man who had been shot. Both died at the scene.

IMPD did not say what led to the shooting or share any suspect information.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Det. Colten Smith at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-7435 or by email at Colten.Smith@indy.gov. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS or crimetips.org.

MAN, JUVENILE KILLED ON EAST SIDE

The second overnight shooting took place just before 2:30 a.m. in the 7800 block of Red Mill Drive. That’s a neighborhood near the intersection of 38th Street and Franklin Road on Indy’s far east side.

Officers arrived and found a man and a juvenile male with gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The juvenile male was taken to a local hospital in critical condition but did not survive.

Police did not provide any details on what led to the shooting or identify any possible suspects.

Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to contact Det. Michael Wright at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-7435 or by email at Michael.Wright@indy.gov. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS or crimetips.org.