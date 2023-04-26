Celebrating the “Magic of the Square”

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — To celebrate the First Friday in Noblesville next month, you may want to don your robes and grab your Hogwarts letter.
Why, do you ask? The theme for May’s First Friday is “Magic of the Square,” which will be returning to the city on May 5th.
Here, you and your family can enjoy live magic, listen to music, ride the Hogwarts Express, and more. You will also have the opportunity to check out some of the city’s local shops and restaurants.
If you would like to participate, head to the Noblesville Square between 5 and 9 p.m.
Proceeds from “Magic of the Square” will benefit the Noblesville Main Street organization. Learn more about the event here.
