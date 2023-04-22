Listen Live
Body Found in White River Saturday

Published on April 22, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a body was found in the White River Saturday afternoon.

First responders were called near Riverside Drive East, where they found a body in the water.  They were able to pull it from the river.

They have not yet shared any information about the person’s identity or cause of death.

