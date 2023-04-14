Bomb Threats Affect Dozens of School Districts

STATEWIDE — Friday classes for somewhere between 35 and 40 school districts in Central Indiana have been impacted by bomb threats.
Some schools cancelled classes completely, while others chose to follow an e-learning schedule. Check with your school district for updated information.
The threat, when translated to English, says, “One of your schools has a bomb inside. It is well built, solid and discreetly [sic] located. Considering that today is your last day, I think it is appropriate for you to pray to God. Allah is the greatest.”
The Center Grove Community School Corporation posted this message to Facebook Friday morning:
Center Grove Schools will be closed on Friday, April 14, 2023, with no eLearning due to a bomb threat. School building staff should not report today. All events are canceled.
Noblesville Schools posted a slightly longer message to their Facebook page:
We received an anonymous bomb threat that came in over night that was sent to approximately 40 school districts throughout Indiana. Out of an abundance of caution we have called an eLearning day so we can work with law enforcement to further investigate this threat and ensure the safety of our schools. Some of our teachers and families may not be fully prepared for eLearning and we encourage flexibility today. We expect to have an update for staff and families later today. Thank you for your patience and support.
The Lebanon Community School Corporation said:
